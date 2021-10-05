Marisa Tomei’s Net Worth: How She Earned Her Wealth

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Marisa Tomei is a familiar face for cinephiles and might be most well-known for portraying the supportive aunt of Peter Parker in the Tom Holland starred Spider-Man films.

Her acting career has spanned decades, and thanks to her work on both the small and big screen, as well as Broadway, the Only You actress has earned herself quite a nice nest egg. And as lovable as she is onscreen, Tomei understands the importance of giving back as she is very involved in philanthropic work.

Read on to learn more about the roles and deals that helped solidify her net worth, as well as the causes she donates to.

Marisa Tomei’s Decades-Long Career

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

For all the younger fans out there, Tomei is no newcomer to starring in high-end, award-winning films. The actress’ first film appearance was in The Flamingo Kid in 1984. Yet it wasn’t until her role in My Cousin Vinny in 1992 that exploded Tomei into the limelight as the performance earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

From there, she received multiple awards and nominations for starring alongside Mickey Rourke and Evan Rachel Wood in the 2008 film The Wrestler. Some accolades include an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

One of her other well-known roles is as Kate, one of Steve Carrell’s love interests in Crazy, Stupid, Love. She also starred alongside Jack Nicholson in the 2003 Teen Choice Awards nominated film Anger Management.

Aside from films, Tomei appeared in the highly-acclaimed Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale and was nominated for Drama Guest Actress by the Gold Derby TV Awards in 2018. She also held a recurring role in the Fox drama series Empire during the 2015 season.

Her roles on Broadway have spanned her decades-long career as well. Playbill lists her stage roles starting in Wait Until Dark. She also performed in Salome, Top Girls, and The Realistic Joneses. During the 2019-2020 Broadway season, she performed in The Rose Tattoo, which gross earnings have topped $5 million to date.

Marisa Tomei’s Net Worth

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Currently, Marisa Tomei’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million (via CelebrityNetWorth). Let’s take a look down at some of her earnings and spendings that contributed to this estimate.

For her acting career, TheRichest estimates that her performance in My Cousin Vinny earned her $250,000. For context, the film earned approximately $64 million at the box office. Based on IMDbPro’s US and Canada reports, the average gross income for films she starred in is estimated at $63 million. The total gross amount earned is over $3 billion. While she only receives a portion of these proceeds, that is still a pretty penny for projects she’s been involved with.

Beyond acting, in 2010 Tomei released a fitness DVD Marisa Tomei: Core and Curves, which you can purchase on Amazon for $9.95.

As for assets, according to ArchitecturalDigest, Tomei owned a condo in Greenwich Village for two decades before she sold the property in 2018 for $7.5 million.

Lastly, when it comes to the philanthropic use of her assets, she is no stranger to giving a hand in charitable causes. According to Our BK Social, Tomei is active in Artists for Peace and Justice, Equality Now, and New York Restoration Project.