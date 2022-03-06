March 6-12 Horoscope: It’s Time To Conquer Your Cognitive Dissonance

What we need and what we want are very rarely the same thing. The stars shine a glaring spotlight on these differences, revealing just how much our external actions clash with our internal desires. More often than not, we require the opposite of what we assumed we needed.

For several signs, in particular, this looks like growth in the form of rest. Nature has periods of dormancy and activity. You can’t have one without the other, despite what these signs would like to think. Fire signs are particularly at risk of this cognitive dissonance.

For others—namely, air signs—they’ve been conflating confrontation with self-advocacy. These two phenomena can exist in entirely separate realms of the human experience. However, it requires empathy, patience, and thick skin.

What cognitive dissonance will your sign work through this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Fear of failure is a great motivator. However, it’s lousy at allowing us to enjoy the rewards of our hard work. Truly resting is near impossible when you’re subconsciously worried about the progress lost while you relax. But now, the stars are telling you to do just that.

Your ruling planet, Mars, is flying in tandem with Venus from the 4th House of Family and Past and 5th House of Pleasure. You’ve been putting in a great effort, either in love or finances. This week, sit back and enjoy it.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Despite what people may think, your all-or-nothing personality is difficult to handle. On the one hand, you love the satisfaction of working hard and seeing results. On the other hand, sometimes your desire to take it easy gets the best of you. You’re constantly in a battle between these two sides.

Still, there is a way to kill two birds with one stone. By focusing your productivity on something enjoyable, you can get the benefits of hard work and enjoy it simultaneously. Now is the time to pursue that passion project.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You work so hard to be liked by everyone. But do you work as hard to get you to like yourself? True, people love people-pleasers, and you’re one of the best. You have the ability to transform into whatever someone else needs you to be. Consequently, your sense of self is unstable.

Your propensity to please others is deeply rooted in a need for love. Indeed, you actively rebel against your self-interests for the sake of external validation. This week, the stars are telling you to work on being satisfied with internal assurance only.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

The New Moon in Pisces last week marked a period of reflection and rest. This week, the Moon begins to wax from the 7th House of Relationships to the 10th House of Social Status. Consider where you require action in your life. What have you been sweeping under the rug?

Seize the productive energy of the waxing Moon this week. A lunar opposition to Pluto at the end of the week will determine if your actions will have lasting effects. So, trust your intuition, and plant your feet firmly in your truth.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Are you really unable to lower your standards, or are you just struggling to adopt new perspectives? Your self-assured nature makes it easy for you to navigate life confidently. However, it also makes you more likely to get stuck in your ways.

On a good day, this doesn’t affect you too deeply. But on your worst days (like this week), your stubbornness can get in the way of your happiness. Acknowledging that you’re in the wrong certainly shrinks the ego. Luckily, you have plenty to spare.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

One of the perks of being an over-thinker is having an impeccable sense of foresight. The struggles you’re facing right now are laying the groundwork for future success. But of course, you already knew that, didn’t you? The stars are aligned in your favor—stay on this path.

These upcoming challenges will hone your strength and self-sufficiency. There might be moments when you start to second guess the process. Try your best to trust your intuition this week. You aren’t prepared for this by accident; you’ve already put in the work.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

While you’re typically accustomed to keeping the peace, the stars are suggesting you shake things up this week, Libra. Your ruling planet, Venus, is in a powerful conjunction with Mars. Mars’ aggressive energy bolsters your ego, helping you navigate your life more confidently.

Meanwhile, the conjunction forms a harmonious trine with Ceres. This suggests that the energy you harness this week will nurture your soul (and help you nurture others). This week provides you the opportunity to change your outlook for the better.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Your powerful intensity comes with a cost. On the one hand, you can enact great, positive change. On the other hand, you can quickly cement yourself into one spot. Indeed, your ferocity can oscillate between positive and negative at a moment’s notice.

This can make your internal self-assurance rocky at best. Consequently, this unstable sense of self only makes it easier to swing from high to low at random. Work on staying actively aware of your intentions this week. Are your actions perpetuating the positive or exacerbating the negative?

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

The grandeur of achievement often blinds you to reality, Sag, and this week is no exception. You’ve convinced yourself that the only way to be successful is to be constantly productive. But sometimes, our most remarkable periods of growth come from periods of rest.

You have been putting all of your energy into a specific endeavor, be it love, career, or otherwise. As a result, you’ve started to burn out and lose some of your spark. Rest assured, Sag, the fastest way to stunt your growth is to never give yourself a break.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Your insight and intelligence make it easy for you to determine what your soul needs and craves. However, your fear of vulnerability and letting others down makes it difficult to act on these desires. Consequently, you’re left feeling used and unfulfilled.

If you can’t bring yourself to depend on others, you can still take baby steps. This week, focus on yourself—your needs, goals, and desires. In this way, the only person you have to depend on is yourself.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Just because something is different doesn’t mean that it’s better. And just because a situation has changed doesn’t mean it’s an improvement. This can be a difficult lesson for you to learn, as you prioritize novelty over all else.

You stand to benefit from narrowing your focus. There’s nothing wrong with seeking out something new, but where you seek it out is important. Are you looking for a long-term change or a short-term solution to your boredom? A little self-reflection will help you decide.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, has been keeping the wool over your eyes. This week, Mercury and Jupiter are lifting the veil. The stars have laid a path for you to take, but they can’t force you to walk. You’re going to have to pick up where they left off.

Removing your rose-colored glasses will be difficult. You’ll likely feel uncomfortable and out of your element, but you’ll benefit from it in the long run. You’ve been long overdue for a change in perspective—one that’s far more self-serving than self-destructive.

