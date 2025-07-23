Man In Critical Condition After Trying To Save ‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner From Drowning

The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. New information revealed that another person is in critical condition after attempting to save the actor from drowning.

According to PEOPLE, citing the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Warner and the unidentified individual were rescued by bystanders on Sunday, July 20. While Warner was “declared lifeless” on shore, the second person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The OIJ confirmed via a spokesperson shared with the outlet that the second individual had jumped into the water to help Warner. While the identity of the victim has not been released, the spokesperson added that he had no personal connection to Warner. This means that he was a beachgoer who selflessly decided to help the actor.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday, July 22, confirmed that Malcolm-Jamal Warner died from accidental asphyxiation by submersion, as per the OIJ. The Costa Rican National Police formally identified Warner’s body. A funeral service company hired by Warner’s family will remove his body from the Costa Rican Judicial Morgue.

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner

After his acting debut in 1982, Warner landed his iconic role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show. He appeared in all 201 episodes of the show until it ended in 1992. He is also remembered for his roles in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, Suits, and The Resident.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred alongside Warner in Reed Between the Lines, addressed his death on social media.

“My heart is so so sad,” Ross said. “What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby also addressed Warner’s death while speaking to CBS News, remembering him fondly.

“He was never afraid to go to his room and study,” Cosby said. “He knew his lines and that he was quite comfortable even with the growing pains of a being a teenager.”

Warners’ death is currently under investigation.