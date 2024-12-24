Man Dressed As Santa Claus Attempts To Evade Cops on a Motorcycle in Wild Video

Florida cops are currently on the lookout for a man dressed as Santa Claus following his attempt to flee from the police on a motorcycle.

The man was allegedly speeding at 120 mph in Beverly Hills, Florida, when the police spotted him. According to People, “troopers began pursuing the suspect around 9 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 21st.”

Officials reported that the man “was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when a trooper started following him.”

The police chase was caught on camera and posted to X by the Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa. In the clip, Santa can be speeding away from the cop car after realizing he’d been caught. The man wove his way through a gas station with the police car in tow.

As the man pulled back onto the highway, he sped up even faster to escape the officer.

“The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn’t pause for any cause,” the FHP wrote in the caption. “Anyone that recognizes ol’ St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know.”

In a statement obtained by the Miami Herald, officials reported that “the trooper lost visual contact of the vehicle and discontinued his pursuit.”