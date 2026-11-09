Man Claiming to Be LeBron James’ Son Arrested at the NBA Icon’s Home

A man in Los Angeles is facing charges of stalking after appearing at LeBron James’ Los Angeles home without an invitation.

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Law enforcement sources spoke with TMZ, telling the outlet that security called the cops around 9 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The man was caught on the basketball star’s property by one of the home’s security cameras.

The man was arrested for stalking by LAPD.

While talking to police, the man, who has not been identified, allegedly told police that he was James’ son.

Thankfully, James wasn’t home at the time. He was playing with the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No word if any other members of James’ family were on the property at the time.

According to NBC News, the man was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking.

While speaking with reporters on Nov. 8, James said he was still “looking into everything” regarding the situation, Yahoo Sports reported.

“My family is safe and that’s the most important,” he said.

That still doesn’t answer whether or not his wife Savannah or daughter Zhuri were home or on the property.