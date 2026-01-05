Man Arrested After Allegedly Causing Damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio Residence

A man was arrested after he allegedly caused some damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio residence.

According to ABC News, the man, identified as William Defoor, 26, of Cincinnati, was physically detained by the Secret Service just after midnight on Monday. He was then taken into custody by the Cincinnati police.

Sources also told the Associated Press that Secret Service agents had heard a loud noise around midnight and found Defoor had broken a window with a hammer and was trying to get into the house.

Defoor also vandalized a Secret Service vehicle as he made his way up the driveway.

In a statement, the Secret Services revealed, “The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio.”

“The US Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” a Secret Service spokesperson stated.

The Secret Service further shared that Defoor was arrested for “causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

Vice President JD Vance Speaks Out After His Ohio Residence Incident

In response to the situation, Vice President JD Vance expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and Cincinnati Police.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home,” Vance wrote. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.”

“One request to the media,” the Vice President continued. “We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, purchased the Ohio residence in 2018 for $1.4 million. It is located in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood.

Vance’s social media followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the situation.

“I am so thankful you and your family are safe!” one follower wrote. “May the Lord continue to protect all of you.”

Another follower also wrote, “Complete insanity. Glad you, SLOTUS, and the kids are safe!”

They further shared, “No politician – whether Democrat or Republican – should have that happen.”

Meanwhile, other followers were confused about how the man was able to sneak onto the property. “How did a person or persons get that close to a residence of the Vice President of the United States?” one follower wrote. “That’s disturbing.”

“I hope there is some camera footage of the perpetrators,” They added. “And I hope they are caught ASAP.