man-arrested-for-assaulting-bride-to-be-during-bachelorette-outing

A man has been arrested after he allegedly brutally assaulted a bride-to-be during a bachelorette outing in Dallas earlier this month.

According to NBC News, the bride-to-be, Canada Rinaldi, was out with friends while on a Bachelorette trip to Dallas when she was attacked by the man in the early-morning hours of Sunday, Mar. 23. The attack left her with a concussion, broken nose, three broken teeth, and eight stitches on her face.

The attack occurred just four weeks before Rinaldi is set to get married.

Kelly Peralta, Rinaldi’s fiancé’s aunt, revealed that the bachelorette group was leaving a club and walking across the street to an Uber when the man approached.

“We started walking across the street to get into the Uber, and that’s when he came from behind and he punched Canada,” Peralta said. “And she went straight down, and I turned to push him away, and that’s when he got me.”

Peralta also ended up with a black eye amid the attack.

The Dallas Police Department revealed that the suspect was Trevon Woodards. Days later, the Bedford Police Department, a jurisdiction in the suburbs outside of Dallas, arrested him.

The man was previously charged with felony assault in September 2021. However, he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge. He was sentenced to a year of community service but spent 10 days in jail for violating his probation in February.

A GoFundMe for the Bride-to-Be Raises Nearly $20,000

Following the terrifying attack in Dallas, a GoFundMe was launched for the bride-to-be.

The campaign’s organizer, Kirsten McDowell, revealed, “[Rinaldi] was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and treated for her injuries.”

The campaign was launched before Woodards was arrested. However, McDowell said Rinaldi’s injuries cost her more than $10,000 in medical expenses, from ambulance, hospital stay, and ongoing care that insurance refuses to cover.

“She is now trying to heal—not only physically, but emotionally and financially,” McDowell continued. “When she should be counting down the days to her wedding.”

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 from 400 donations.

In an update, McDowell shared, “We are so incredibly grateful for every single donation, share, and kind message. Your generosity and support mean the world and have brought so much comfort during such a difficult time. As things continue to unfold, more unexpected medical expenses have been adding up. Because of this, we’ve decided to raise the goal to help ease the growing financial burden on Canada’s behalf. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing by her. Your support is life-changing.”