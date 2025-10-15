Major ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Undergoes Stomach Procedure

A former Vanderpump Rules star recently shared that she had a medical procedure as part of her body transformation journey.

Earlier this month, Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram to serve up a mirror selfie of an altogether different sort. The post-op photo showed her stomach wrapped in compression bandages with two surgical drains filled with red liquid attached.

“When they said ‘remove what no longer serves you,’ I took it literally,” Cartwright began in her caption to the candid post.

“In all seriousness, y’all know I always keep it real — and sooo…I did a thing,” the 36-year-old continued. “Something I’ve wanted to do for years, and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier.”

“Still recovering, but feeling stronger (and lighter) every day. Can’t wait to share more with you soon!” The Valley star concluded.

Meanwhile, plenty of armchair experts weighed in on the reality TV personality’s procedure in the comments section.

“Looks like a mommy makeover. Removed implants and tummy tuck,” one onlooker wrote. “So glad. Those implants were too big, and you will be so happy!” a second fan offered. “I’m glad you did it! You never needed those implants,” another fan agreed.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Brittany Cartwright Details Her Recovery Following Stomach Procedure

Meanwhile, recovery from the procedure has been challenging, she shared on her podcast, When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright.

“I couldn’t get out of bed,” she admitted. “I had to have somebody stay the night with me 24-7. I would call them from the guest room; they had to lift me out of bed so I could go to the bathroom. I did not leave my upstairs bedroom for the entire first week.”

However, she added, “The pain is temporary, but the surgery is life-changing.”

“I 100% think it is worth it. I would do it again.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Brittany Cartwright. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cartwright stated she had the surgery “for me. It was about my confidence … I was torn down in my last relationship.” This was a clear reference to her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, who she claimed made negative comments about her appearance, including calling her a “tree trunk.”

“I had lost a lot of my confidence, so I really wanted to get my confidence back. I thought this was perfect timing. I think I deserved it, and I really wanted to do it for myself. And I couldn’t be happier with my decision,” she insisted.

“And I wanted to feel as good on the outside as I feel on the inside, and I thought that was very important for my mental health.”