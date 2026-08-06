Major Update on Hulu Show That Was Rocked by Controversy

Hulu is bringing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives back for another season.

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The streaming service has renewed the reality series for 20 additional episodes, according to Deadline, with the order expected to span Seasons 6 and 7. Cameras have already begun rolling on the new episodes, while Season 5 is still slated to premiere later this year.

Series star Layla Taylor confirmed the renewal during an appearance on Hulu’s Get Real podcast, where she also teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“It’s no secret that MomTok has been going through some drama this year,” Taylor said. “It was the start of the blow up, it was definitely a darker season but a necessary one to understand where everyone’s at.”

TMZ separately reported that 20 new episodes had been ordered and noted that Hulu has not officially revealed the full cast for the upcoming season. Taylor is expected to return, while the network has not confirmed which other stars will be back.

The renewal follows a turbulent production period. Filming on Season 5 was temporarily halted in March after domestic violence allegations involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen surfaced. TMZ previously reported that production resumed in April after the legal issues surrounding the domestic charges were resolved. Paul returned to film portions of the season, including its opening, but did not participate in a wrap-up confessional, according to the outlet.

Although the domestic charges against Paul were later dropped, she and Mortensen remain involved in an ongoing custody dispute that includes mutual restraining orders.

Deadline also reported that Season 5 will be shorter than previous installments. Instead of the usual 10 episodes, the upcoming season is expected to consist of five episodes after production was interrupted.

The outlet further reported that Paul had previously been attached to headline The Bachelorette, but those plans were scrapped following the controversy that emerged shortly after Season 4 debuted on Hulu.

While Hulu has yet to announce an official premiere date for Season 5 or confirm the complete Season 6 cast, Paul appeared to hint at her involvement by responding to a social media message indicating she would return.