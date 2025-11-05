major-standup-comedian-gets-engaged-after-surprise-proposal

A major female standup comedian is engaged following a surprise proposal.

Standup comedian Whitney Cummings announced earlier this week that she is engaged after her boyfriend and pro skateboarder, Chris Cole, proposed to her while they were on a recent hike.

The two got engaged during Cummings’ daily hike in Topanga Canyon, which is located behind her Los Angeles-area residence, TMZ reports.

“You have no idea how big of a deal it is for a pro skater to get down on one knee,” Cummings wrote in a post on Instagram, which features a video of the couple’s proposal. “Thank you @chriscobracole for giving me the gift of finally being able to not have this nightmare last name. Mrs. Whitney Cole ya’ll 💍Go Birds.”

During the Nov. 3 episode of her Good for You podcast, the startup comedian recalled more details about the proposal. “I got engaged last week… and I don’t know how to tell anybody. I’m embarrassed to even talk about it, and I’m trying to just get it out of the way.”

She further shared that she was “surprised” by the proposal and didn’t know what she and Cole should do afterwards.

“It’s so awkward,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Okay, cool. Now what?’ And I was like, ‘Should we go to dinner or something?’ He [Cole] had no plan [for] afterwards.”

Cummings jokingly said, “As soon as he got the ring on, he was like, ‘I never have to try to impress you again.'”

The Standup Comedian’s Fiancé Suggested an Interesting Meal After They Got Engaged

Following the proposal, Cummings and Cole decided to celebrate the relationship milestone by getting dinner at Pizza Hut.

“He’s never pitched Pizza Hut before that,” Cummings said.

She then jokingly declared, “I haven’t spoken to him since. Pizza Hut’s not our thing – like, it’s not an inside joke, we’ve never talked about it before.”

Cummings then said she now knows she’s “in love.”

“You don’t know you’re in love until you act a different way than you’ve always acted with everybody else,” she explained. “And you’re like, ‘Why am I so sensitive? Why do I care about this? Oh, I guess I’m, like, in love.'”

Cummings first revealed that she and Cole were together earlier this year. She was previously engaged to Miles Skinner. However, they called it quits in 2020.