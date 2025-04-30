major-layoffs-hit-las-vegas-casinos

MGM Resorts International, one of the largest hospitality companies on the Las Vegas Strip, is ending in-person concierge services at most of its Strip locations.

MGM Resorts recently announced the closure of concierge desks at several of its properties, including the MGM Grand, Park MGM, The Signature at MGM Grand, New York-New York, Mandalay Bay, and Vdara, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The closure officially took effect on April 28, as confirmed in an email from a company representative.

MGM Resorts Attributes Cutbacks to ‘Evolving Guest Preferences’

Concierge services remain available at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Aria Resort & Casino, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Luxor, another MGM Resorts property, discontinued its concierge services in 2023.

MGM Resorts announced that 34 employees will be affected by the layoffs. The company plans to support them by offering alternative roles within the organization or providing assistance to help them transition to new opportunities.

MGM representatives attribute the cutbacks to “evolving guest preferences,” noting a decline in demand for in-person services. They explain that guests are increasingly turning to digital self-service options for assistance.

In March, MGM Resorts reduced the valet and bell services staff at Excalibur, located across the Strip from the future Athletics stadium on the former Tropicana site. Meanwhile, the company asserts that this decision is not linked to budget cuts, widespread layoffs, or any signs of economic challenges.

The company asserts that the decision is driven by industry trends and a commitment to better meet the needs of its guests.