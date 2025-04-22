Major Disney Parks ‘Star Wars’ Ride to Introduce New ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Storyline

Disney Parks’ famous Star Wars ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, is set to introduce a new The Mandalorian and Grogu storyline next year.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new storyline will debut on May 22, 2026, at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort’s Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run rides.

In the new storyline, Hondo Ohnaka received word of a deal being done on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates. There’s also a “generous bounty” for the capture. The crew will board the Millennium Falcon and team up with the Mandalorian and Grogu for this mission.

Those on the ride, the crew, will take control of their own destination, leading to adventures at Star Wars locations. This also includes Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor. There is even a chance that the crew will go to the city-planet, Coruscant.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie Will Debut the Same Day New Star Wars ‘Smuggler Run’ Storyline Launches at Disney Parks

On the same day of the new storyline debut, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be hitting theaters.

Imagineer Asa Kalama also spoke about the new storyline during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year.

“Opening an attraction and such a massive movie on the same day wouldn’t be possible without the relationships we have inside Disney,” Kalama said. “Now we’ve all worked together to come up with a new mission for Smugglers Run that plays into this narrative.”