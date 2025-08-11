Major ABC Star Reveals Hashimoto’s Disease Diagnosis

A star of Grey’s Anatomy recently shared that she has been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a chronic autoimmune condition.

Camilla Luddington, known for playing Dr. Jo Wilson on the ABC show, shared her diagnosis on the podcast Call It What It Is, which she co-hosts with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jessica Capshaw.

The 41-year-old opened up further about her diagnosis during an interview with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula. She shared that she took the initiative to have bloodwork done after experiencing an unusual and persistent fatigue.

Camilla Luddington, Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“When I was having my blood drawn, the doctor said to me, ‘Is there any reason for concern?'” Luddington recalled to Narula in the recent interview on Good Morning America. “And I said, ‘I’m so tired, I must be in perimenopause or I’m deficient in something, and so I want to get my hormones checked.'”

Camilla Luddington Called Getting Diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Disease a ‘Relief’

Luddington also revealed that receiving her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis brought an unexpected sense of relief.

“I think when I realized how common it was, it became less scary. And then, honestly, one of the first things I felt was relief,” the longtime Grey’s Anatomy star admitted. “I was having a really hard time functioning as a parent, and this gave me reason to believe I can get better. I can take medication. This is something that I can manage.”

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks the thyroid, impacting 1% to 2% of Americans. It is 4 to 10 times more common in women than men, according to the NIH.

Luddington told Narula she started medication and is already seeing improvements in her health. She plans to document her journey with Hashimoto’s disease on her podcast to raise awareness about the condition.

“I imagine there are so many people like me on this journey that are also really confused. So I wanted to bring people along,” Luddington detailed. “I want to be able to talk to experts and doctors, get information, and get more information out there. And I also just think that when you share a story or a diagnosis, it makes other people feel like they’re not alone.”