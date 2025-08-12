luke-combs-brought-to-tears-in-middle-of-musical-festival-performance

Overcome with emotion, Luke Combs was brought to tears during a recent musical festival performance.

While on stage at the Newport Folk Festival last month, Combs didn’t hold back while performing “Whoever You Turn Out To Be,” which is a song about watching children grow up.

The tears started coming as the country superstar sang the lyrics, “But you ain’t gotta change the world to make your daddy proud.”

After wiping away the tears and composing himself, Luke Combs told the cheering audience, “Sorry. That got me a little bit.”

After finishing the song, Combs told the crowd, “I remember why we don’t play that one very much. I apologize… I don’t apologize because I was in the moment there.”

Luke Combs will perform at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Colorado before heading out to the UK in late September. He’ll be back in the U.S. to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Country Calling, and Bootleggers Bonfire in October.

Luke Combs Previously Stated His Job Is Not More Important Than His Children

During an April 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Luke Combs opened up about his children being his key priority.

The country superstar has two sons, Tex and Beau, with his wife, Nicole.

“I don’t even think they know what I do,” Combs stated about his children. “My son, Tex, is almost 3 now. He’ll recognize my voice on the radio and he will know ‘That’s Dad,’ but he doesn’t understand all of this.”

Combs also pointed out, “He probably just thinks everybody’s dad has a single on the radio, you know what I mean? To him, it’s normal – and I kind of want to keep it like that.”

Noting the reason why he is only doing music festivals this year, Luke Combs said, “I want to be home with my kids. I want to see my kids grow up, and I want them to know they’re important to me.”

However, he did note that he would have had a lot of trouble making the decisions he now has to make during the early days of his career.

“I feel like country music for a long time has been, ‘Let’s tour every year as hard as we can tour,’ while it’s hot,” he explained. “But I’m now like, ‘Why can’t you tour really hard, build a really great fan base, care about them, support them, give them exclusive things, give them great eperiences, and let them understand that you care about them,’ and then if you do want some time for you, you can tellthem, ‘I can’t tour this year.'”

He then added, “I want to get to the poiint where I could do that, and it’s not a career sui*ide. I want my kids to know that my job is not more important than they are.”