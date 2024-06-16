‘Lucan’ & ‘Hell Night’ Star Kevin Brophy Dies at 70

Kevin Brophy, known for his roles in the TV series Lucan and the horror cult classic Hell Night, has died at the age of 70.

According to an online obituary, he passed away on May 11th after battling stage 4 cancer for ten years. He succumbed at his family home in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

In his first professional acting role on the 1977-78 series Lucan. In the series, Brophy played a 20-year-old man who had spent the first decade of his life living with wolves in Minnesota’s forests before being integrated into society.

His character exhibited wolf-like superpowers, such as strength, agility, and heightened senses of smell and hearing. Additionally, his eyes glowed amber when he became angry.

The series lasted just 12 episodes. However, the high-concept show left an impression on viewers.

Kevin Brophy Reportedly Kept a Key Prop from ‘Hell Night’

In Hell Night (1981), directed by Tom DeSimone, Brophy portrayed Peter Bennett, the president of Alpha Sigma Rho. Bennett devises a plan to frighten four new pledges—Linda Blair, Peter Barton, Vincent Van Patten, and Suki Goodwin—by having them spend the night at the deserted Garth Manor.

The Halloween theme (featuring all of the characters in costumes) of the cult classic makes it a perennial favorite for horror fans every spooky season. According to IMDb, Brophy mentioned in an interview that he wore the purple cape featured in the movie and continued to wear it every Halloween since filming.

Kevin Brophy (center) alongside Jenny Neumann and Jimmy Sturtevant in 1981’s “Hell Night”. (Image via IMDb / BLT Productions)

Kevin Michael Brophy was born in Salt Lake City on November 1, 1953. At the age of nine, he and his family relocated to the San Fernando Valley. He attended St. Cyril’s Elementary School in Encino, followed by high school in Del Mar, California. Brophy then went on to study at CalArts, where he was classmates with notable figures such as Ed Harris, David Hasselhoff, and Paul Reubens.

In 1978, Brophy portrayed the villain Jocco Halsey on The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries. His television appearances spanned popular shows like *M*A*SH, The Love Boat, Trapper John, M.D., Matt Houston, Growing Pains, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and JAG. Additionally, he featured in notable films such as The Long Riders (1980) and GoodFellas (1990).

Survivors include his wife, Amy Prettyman Brophy; his mother, Carol; his brother, John, and his wife Wendy; his children, Kelly, Michael and his wife Lindsey, Megan, and Ryan; and his grandchildren, Jarrah and Saylor.