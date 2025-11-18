Longtime Radio Host Dies of Leukemia: Leon Byner Was 77

A longtime radio host has tragically passed away. The world of commercial radio is mourning the loss of Leon Byner. He was 77.

Videos by Suggest

Adelaide radio station FIVEAA confirmed the passing of the longtime radio host. Byner worked for more than two decades for the radio station. He retired back in 2022. In recent years, Byner has been suffering from health issues. He was battling acute leukaemia for some time.

Following the passing of Byner, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas released a statement mourning his loss.

Leon Byner Dies

“He was an advocate for everyday people, someone who never shied away from asking the tough questions,” Mr Malinauskas posted on social media platform X. “South Australia has lost a significant voice. He helped people feel heard and carried a deep sense of responsibility for the issues he covered.”

Additionally, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a statement about the loss of Byner. He called it a “pleasure to be a regular guest on his show over many years and an honour to count him as a friend”.

“Leon Byner loved South Australia and South Australians loved him back,” he also wrote. “Cheerful, warm and razor sharp, Leon had the keenest instinct for what mattered to his listeners and a great ability to champion causes close to his audience’s heart.”

They weren’t the only ones to mourn the loss of Byner. FIVEAA station manager Craig Munn remembered him as a “much-loved friend and colleague.” He called him “undoubtedly one of the voices of South Australia.”

In his tribute, he laid out the legacy in broadcast radio that the host left behind. Most of all the radio host always gave everyday people a chance to be heard and a voice. That was his ultimate legacy.

“As a radio broadcaster, Leon gave the people of Adelaide a voice, giving them the opportunity to be heard when it mattered most to them,” he said. “Put simply, Leon was an icon, absolutely unparalleled in this craft. He was a champion for the people, his work leaving a lasting impact across Adelaide through the people that he touched and supported.”