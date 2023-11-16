Lisa Kudrow Breaks Her Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death, Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Following the untimely passing of her close friend and Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, 60, shared a poignant reflection on her Instagram, honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Perry, who died at 54, two weeks ago.

In her emotional post on Wednesday, Kudrow reminisced about the early days of their iconic sitcom, highlighting Perry’s ability to make her burst into laughter, resulting in aching muscles and tears streaming down her face every day on set. She thanked him for his open heart and revealed insights into their close bond during their time on the show, emphasizing the deep appreciation she had for him.

Acknowledging Perry’s struggles with addiction, Kudrow expressed gratitude for the lessons she learned about grace and love through their friendship. The two had long been praised for their comedic chemistry on Friends and had often shared lighthearted banter, evidenced by a memorable appearance on Piers Morgan Tonight in 2013.

During this appearance, Perry playfully referred to Kudrow as the second funniest Friends cast member, trailing behind himself. They delved into their onscreen kiss during the show, discussing playful moments and the series’ conclusion in 2004, admitting they would have kept going if given the chance.

Their friendship extended beyond the screen, showcased when Kudrow penned the foreword for Perry’s 2022 memoir, expressing admiration for his resilience and wit while navigating addiction. She admitted her uncertainty about intervening due to the complexity of addiction, focusing instead on her support for Perry as a friend.

Perry reciprocated the sentiments of gratitude toward his Friends castmates, acknowledging their understanding and patience during his struggles with addiction, likening their support to a protective circle of penguins.

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston have also paid tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram.

Lisa Kudrow’s heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry serves as a testament to their enduring friendship and the profound impact Perry had on her life and the lives of their fellow castmates.