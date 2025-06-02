Lion Mauls Businessman To Death During Safari Trip After Going To The Bathroom

A lion killed Bernd Kebbel, a well-known businessman, while he was vacationing at a luxurious safari lodge, according to CBS News. The 59-year-old philanthropist had just left his tent to use the bathroom early on May 30 when the lion fatally mauled him.

Philanthropist Mauled To Death By Lion At Luxury Safari Lodge

The Namibian, a local news outlet, reported that Kebbel was camping with his 57-year-old wife and friends. This was near Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the Sesfontein region. Reports said that the nature-loving businessman was climbing down from the roof of his tent when the lioness attacked.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, confirmed that his friends managed to chase off the predator. Despite their efforts, Kebbel had already died.

After the incident, police arrived and would submit a full report “in due course.” Later on, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism revealed the lioness had been put down as of Sunday, June 1.

Kebbel was a wealthy man who had spent tons of money supporting wildlife conservation in Namibia, as per the Daily Mail. He had even previously owned a company called Off-Road-Centre, which sold safari vehicles and their accessories.

According to a Namibian lion expert who spoke with the outlet, Kebbel likely had a swift death. “Thankfully it would have been quick as a human is no match for a lioness that is in its prime,” said the anonymous expert.

“There are only about 60 desert lions in this region of Kunane where the attack happened and in this particular area around the Hoanib Camp maybe a dozen at the very most,” they explained.

Due to their sheer strength, once they become hungry, they will hunt without faltering. “They are quick and fast and extremely strong and do not get much opportunity to hunt so can become very hungry – hungry enough to risk attacking a feared human.”

There are reportedly around 38,000 free-roaming lions left in Africa. Most of them reside in conservation areas, while the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism holds at least 800.

Kebbel is survived by his wife, Conny, and two children, Dieter and Heidi. The two children in their late twenties were flying home to help comfort their grieving mother. Their home is in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital.