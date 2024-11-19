lindsay-lohan-stuns-in-revealing-see-through-black-gown

Lindsay Lohan left jaws on the floor in NYC, rocking the red carpet in a see-through gown that clearly made a statement. The look had fans declaring that Lohan has officially made a “huge comeback.”

On Monday, November 18, the 38-year-old actress graced the New York premiere of her forthcoming Netflix holiday romantic comedy, Our Little Secret.

Lindsay Lohan flaunts a see-through gown at the screening of “Our Little Secret” at The Paris Theatre in NYC. (Photos by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images and James Devaney/GC Images)

Lindsay wore a stylish black dress with a sheer section from the waist down. The top featured a V-cut design with sparkling shell details.

Lohan had her blonde hair styled in body wave curls and wore diamond bracelets on both wrists. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

She styled her blonde hair in elegant body wave curls, complementing the look with diamond bracelets on each wrist. Lohan chose a rosy makeup palette paired with a nude lip color.

Fans React to Lindsay Lohan’s Red Carpet Look: ‘I Love This Comeback For Her’

Of course, Lohan fans are loving her recent glow-up.

“The hand of God came down just to save this girl I mean DAMN! Night and day from just a couple of years ago! You go girl!” one fan gushed on X after seeing her red carpet appearance. “She looks amazing. Love to see it for her,” a second fan agreed. “She look so good. Imma say it everytime I see her on my tl. I love this comeback for her,” a third fan chimed in. “She looks stunning, happy and healthy, and I love that for her,” a fourth Lohan lover added.

Yet another fan wrote, “been a longtime Lohan-Stan and ALWAYS knew she’d make a huge comeback.”

Meanwhile, it seems Lohan cementing herself as the queen of holiday Rom Coms.

According to the official synopsis, Our Little Secret revolves around two exes and former best friends who are compelled to spend Christmas together when they discover that their significant others are siblings.

The film brings Lohan together with her former Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows, and features a cast including Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, and Judy Reyes.

Lohan starred in Netflix’s 2022 film Falling for Christmas and followed it up with Irish Wish earlier this year.

Get ready to spill Our Little Secret when it drops on Netflix on Nov. 27.