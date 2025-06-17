‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Has Died

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who recently appeared in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, passed away at the age of 57.

The actor’s sister, Jalene Kanani, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

Kanani then shared that she met her little brother when she graduated from high school at the age of 18. “It was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years,” she wrote. “That our mom’s made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime. While I didn’t grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for, and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.”

She went on to say how proud the actor was of her, his nieces, and grandnephew. “[He] constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together. We looked forward to going to Tatihi and the Lindsey reunion together to create more family connections.”

Kanani then said that her little brother loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus, and traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew.

“The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts,” she wrote. “He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian, so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge, and Pidgen to da Max… made him a diamond in the rough.”

Kanani did not reveal the actor’s cause of death.

David Hekili Kenui Bell’s Rep Also Spoke Out About the Actor’s Death

Meanwhile, David Hekili Kenui Bell’s rep, Lashauna Downie, spoke to TMZ about the actor’s sudden passing.

“I am learning like you through social media,” she told the media outlet. “This is heartbreaking [and] sad. He was one of my best talent [and] embodied the true meaning of aloha… a gentle giant.”

Along with Lilo & Stitch, Bell previously appeared on TV shows Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0.