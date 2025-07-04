‘Life as We Knew It’ Legend Dies of Endometrial Cancer: Susan Beth Pfeffer Was 77

Susan Beth Pfeffer, author of young adult novels exploring hard-hitting topics and known for her best-selling Life as We Knew It postapocalyptic series, has died.

Pfeffer passed away on June 23 at her home in Monroe, New York, as reported by The New York Times. Her brother, Alan Pfeffer, confirmed to the outlet that the cause of death was endometrial cancer. She was 77.

Per the NYT, Pfeffer published 76 novels over her 40-year career. Her first novel, Just Morgan, was released in 1970, a year after she graduated from New York University. Her last novel, The Shade of the Moon, came out in 2013.

One of Susan Beth Pfeffer’s Early Novels was Banned

Pfeffer wrote across genres, exploring how families face challenges both big and small. She addressed tough topics, such as a family dealing with a missing child in The Year Without Michael (1987) and a teen processing her friend’s tragic actions in About David (1980).

In 1987, a Florida school board banned About David, along with Robert Cormier’s 1977 novel, I Am the Cheese, which tells the story of a teenager navigating life in the witness protection program

The New York Times reported that Pfeffer considered retiring from writing several times before achieving success with Life as We Knew It (2006). The book follows a Pennsylvania family fighting to survive after an asteroid moves the moon closer, triggering weather chaos, rising seas, and volcanic eruptions.

Life as We Knew It came out before a wave of postapocalyptic YA novels like The Hunger Games and The Maze Runner. It hit the Times paperback best-seller list. Another book in the same universe, The Dead and the Gone, was released in 2008. It was followed by This World We Live In (2010) and The Shade of the Moon (her final book).

Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Life as We Knew It’ Legend

Harper Kids and Clarion Books paid tribute to her on Instagram following her passing.

“We remember and celebrate Susan Beth Pfeffer, author of 76 novels, including the groundbreaking Life as We Knew It series. This post-apocalyptic series has captured readers’ hearts worldwide and will continue for years to come,” the publishing houses wrote.

In the comments section, fans mourned the death of the beloved author.

“Oh, I loved this series, may she rest in peace,” one top comment read. “My absolute favorite book series. Life as We Knew It is my comfort read,” another fan wrote. “Rest in peace, Susan. I love this series, I read them, so did my daughters and granddaughters,” a third fan added.

Pfeffer is survived by her brother.