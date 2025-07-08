LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About the Backlash She Experienced Over Infamous Affair With Eddie Cibrian

More than 15 years after her affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian went public, LeAnn Rimes opens up about the backlash she experienced over the situation.

Videos by Suggest

The couple first met on the set of their lifetime movie Northern Lights and then engaged in an affair. At the time, Cibrian was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, and Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet.

Despite the scandal and all the hate they received, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian married in 2011 and have been together since.

Reflecting on the affair and the attention it received, Rimes told Flow Space that she believed the criticism towards her was misguided.

“I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt,” she explained. “Like I’ve been on both sides of that coin – I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling.”

She continued by stating, “But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier.”

The singer/actress further pointed out that she decided not to take the backlash “personally.” Instead, she reminded herself that it was not all her pain to carry.

“I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that,” she said. “But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Rimes also noted that since making amends with Cibrian’s ex and creating a happy blended family, she feels she is now thriving.

“I think I’ve gone from survival to thriving,” she added. “To – if there is a level up from thriving – to truly living. I think that’s where I’m headed.”

LeAnn Rimes Previously Called Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian One of the Most ‘Selfish Things’ She Could Possibly Do

In 2010, LeAnn Rimes admitted to feeling guilty about her affair with Eddie Cibrian. She called it one of the most selfish things she could possibly do.

“I take responsibility for everything I’ve done,” she said. “I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome.”

Cibrian also said that same year that he didn’t regret the situation. “The truth is that we’re human beings. We make mistakes and we learn from them, but we’re human. We fell in love.”