Late R&B Star’s Family Fighting Over His $700K Estate

The family of late R&B singer D’Wayne Wiggins has become embroiled in a contentious legal dispute over his estimated $700,000 estate after his death.

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Wiggins, a founding member of the influential group Tony! Toni! Toné!, died in March 2025 at the age of 64. Nearly a year later, disagreements among relatives have escalated into a probate battle over control of his assets.

TMZ learned that Wiggins’ daughter, Ilahn Wiggins, filed legal documents valuing the estate at approximately $700,000. The estate reportedly includes financial accounts, personal property, and ongoing income tied to music royalties from the singer’s decades-long career.

Ilahn claims she and her two brothers have been excluded from key decisions regarding their father’s estate. She alleges that a cousin, Veleta Savannah, assumed control as trustee and restricted the children’s access to their father’s home following his death.

D’Wayne Wiggins’ Daughter And Niece Arguing Over His Estate

According to the filing, Savannah was also listed on Wiggins’ death certificate and informed the children that she held authority over the estate. Ilahn further claims Savannah used the power of attorney to withdraw $20,000 from Wiggins’ bank account.

Wiggins’ children believe his mind was altered by the heavy medications he was ingesting while receiving his end-of-life care when he drafted and signed his will. However, Veleta disputes these claims, and says Wiggins wanted to disinherit his children.

The dispute extends to broader concerns about estate planning decisions made near the end of Wiggins’ life. Ilahn and her siblings reportedly question whether those decisions unfairly favored other relatives and left them effectively disinherited.

A trial has been set for September, but no other details have been revealed at the time of writing.

The case highlights tensions over both financial control and the legacy of a musician whose work helped define 1990s R&B. Royalties from hit songs continue to generate income, adding further complexity to the estate’s management.

As the legal battle unfolds, no resolution has yet been announced. The dispute clearly shows how unresolved estate planning issues can spark prolonged family conflict, even months after someone’s death.