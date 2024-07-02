Kylie Jenner Wows in Tiny Orange Bikini While Promoting New Drink

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world. Any one of her nearly 400 million Instagram followers can confirm any skepticism on that. Needless to say, anything that the 26-year-old does will likely be considered a big deal.

With the summer being in the thick of the season, Jenner decided to have some fun in the sun. Kylie stunned in a bright orange bikini in a recent Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner Sets Social Media Ablaze

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also seems to have inked a new drink deal with beverage company Glow. In a recent interview, Jenner alludes to the benefits of drinking the product. However, she also appears to be enamored with its flavorful burst.

“Glow has the fizz I want in a drink with additional functional benefits like vitamins and an energy boost,” she said in an interview with Elle. “The flavors are also so delicious. It’s important for me to not only enjoy what I drink but also to ensure the product is good for you and satisfying.

Jenner Vacations With Vintage Chanel Piece

Kylie is no stranger to making headlines with her swimwear.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most famous families of all time. So naturally, just about anything they do is front-page news. Kylie also went viral when the reality star recently vacationed in Turks and Caicos. As if the vacation itself wasn’t pricey enough, Jenner also rocked a $10k bikini.

The bikini was designed by famed luxury brand, Chanel, and features an assortment of rhinestones over the pink-colored two-piece. Page Six notes that the bikini is older than Kylie.

“The black two-piece thong is actually from the brand’s 1995 collection — debuting on the runway two years before Jenner was born, with models including Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer strutting down the catwalk in the same design,” Page Six wrote.

“While the high-fashion swimwear is certainly quite rare, it’s currently available to purchase on the resale market for $9,950.

Jenner paired the daring look with silver jewelry, woven beach totes, and hair wet from a dip in the water with no makeup for a series of photos.”