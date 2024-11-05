Kristin Cavallari Says Britney Spears Reached Out to Her Following Her Wild Clone Conspiracy Theory

Weeks after she stated that she believed Britney Spears was among celebrities who have been cloned, Kristin Cavallari claimed the Princess of Pop reached out to her about those wild conspiracy theory claims.

Videos by Suggest

During the Oct. 15 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum stated she believed Spears was replaced with a clone to “appease” the Illuminati.

“I think there are clones,” Cavallari stated. She then said she believed Kanye West was a clone. “Remember when he was talking a lot? He was really saying too much and the cabal didn’t like that. He said, ‘If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me.’ And what the f–k happened? He was gone. Remember when he fell off the face of the earth?”

The former reality TV star further stated that everyone should compare old photos of West. “It’s not the same f—ing person,” she declared.

Kristin Cavallari went on to say the same thing about Britney Spears. “Go look at photos, that’s not Britney Spears,” she said. “Don’t cancel me, Hollywood!”

Cavallari’s guest co-host and best friend Justin Anderson pushed back on the comments by pointing out that he has worked with Britney’s little sister Jamie Lynn multiple times. He had never heard of these rumors.

“I believe this with every ounce of my body,” Cavallari argued. She doubled down by declaring, “People who are going to come out and say something get killed.”

However, even Kristin can admit that some conspiracy theories have been proven just that. “There’s a guy on social media who is constantly coming for me, saying that I’m a man,” she shared, laughing. “That did make me stake a step back and be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t believe everything I read.'”

Kristin Cavallari Gets a Phone Call From Britney Spears’ Team

Less than a month after her conspiracy theory declaration, Kristin Cavallari claimed she received a phone call from Britney Spears’ team.

“I get a call from my publicist,” Kristin stated during the Nov. 5 episode of Let’s Be Honest. “He calls me and he goes, ‘Guess who wants your phone number?’ And I go, ‘Who?’ Britney f–king Spears!”

Kristin Cavallari then shared that Britney Spears had heard about the comments and wanted to address the alleged rumors.

“My big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney,” Cavallari explained. “So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was, I was scared. I’m not gonna lie. Like, they’re f–king onto me, man. They did not like that podcast episode. Like, give her my number.”

Kristin then said that she and her publicist were put into a group text with Spears and her manager.

“Britney sent me a text,” The Hills star revealed. “I’m not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster.”

After the two had a separate text conversation, Cavallari had a very different opinion about the situation. “I text her separately. And I’m so nice,” Kristin continued. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I’ll let you know. We should hang out.’ And then she just never f–king responded.”



