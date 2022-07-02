Know Exactly When You Need To Reapply Sunscreen Thanks To These Genius UV Stickers

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Sunscreen is an essential part of any outdoor activity—especially in the blazing hot summertime. But knowing when you need to reapply is always a big mystery. If you wait too long or simply forget, the signs of damage can quickly appear—red, hot skin.

I prefer to enjoy some fun in the sun without burning my skin and looking like a lobster. And I figured that in 2022, there’s got to be a way to make that happen. It turns out, I was right! While scrolling through social media, I came across a genius product that can tell you exactly when it’s time to reapply sunscreen.

Dermatologist Dr. Scott Walter—aka DenverSkinDoc on TikTok—taught me all about UV stickers from SPOTMYUV, which will take the guesswork out of sunscreen applications. He tested out four different types of sunscreens—two chemical, a hybrid, and a physical—and found that these little UV stickers really do their job.

The point of the video was to find out how long the UV protection in the four sunscreens would last with one application. They all tested well, lasting about two hours before needing to reapply.

“So in summary, you can trust all four of these sunscreens. Just be sure to re-apply every two hours for full protection,” Walter says.

But I wanted to know—how do these genius little circles actually work? Here’s what I found out.

Never Under Apply Again

SPOTMYUV UV Stickers for Sunscreen are the world’s first clinically proven UV detection stickers that will give you a personalized reminder when it’s time to reapply your sunscreen. Using patented Dermatrue SPF-sensing technology, the stickers will alert you when your skin isn’t being properly protected.

RELATED: This Brush-On Sunscreen Also Doubles As A Sheer Foundation, And It’s All I’m Using This Summer

All you have to do is put a small purple sticker on your hand, arm, or leg—any part of your body that’s being exposed to the sun—then apply your sunscreen. This will make the circle turn clear, an indication that your skin is being protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays. When your sunscreen wears off, the circle will turn purple again to let you know it’s time to reapply.

This amazing product has a hypoallergenic, latex-free adhesive that has been dermatologist and pediatrician tested, so it’s safe for kids. And, there’s no need to worry about painful removal because these stickers are so gentle, they don’t hurt when you peel them away.

UV stickers don’t cause any tan lines, and since they are waterproof they will stay on while swimming. These little stickers are extremely thin, similar to human hair. Because of this, dirt, sweat, water, and sunscreen aren’t able to get underneath it and wear away the adhesive. As a result, these genius stickers will last up to 12 hours of sunlight or six applications of sunscreen.

SPOTMYUV works on all skin tones and types, but it’s only compatible with broad spectrum sunscreens. So, make sure to check the label for protection from both UVA and UVA because these types of sunscreens work best with SPOTMYUV.

More From Suggest