Move Over Baby Einstein, KiwiCo Has A Science-Backed Solution For Helping Little Ones Reach Important Milestones

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Making sure young ones reach developmental milestones can be stressful. Keeping them entertained while learning can seem like a neverending battle between time, money, and a baby’s attention span.

Smart devices can help keep young ones interested, but research on the effects of excess screen time in infants and toddlers is varied. Still, putting on a Baby Einstein video is often the most convenient option for busy caretakers. But what if it didn’t have to be?

KiwiCo is here to help the little ones in your life reach all the necessary milestones—no screens, plugs, or batteries. The KiwiCo method is backed by science and, most importantly, approved by kiddos themselves.

What Is KiwiCo?

KiwiCo was created by a parent for parents. Founder and CEO Sandra Oh Lin created KiwiCo “to celebrate kids’ natural creativity and curiosity while helping parents who want to bring enriching experiences to their children,” KiwiCo’s website states.

Simply put, KiwiCo is a subscription service that sends a new activity box to your child, grandchild, nephew, or niece every one to two months. Each box has a project specifically designed for the child’s age and interests. KiwiCo has designed over 1,500 projects for all ages, sold 30 million crates, and ships to 40 countries.

The Panda Crate was developed especially for infants and toddlers, ages 0 to 24 months. It comes with all of the necessary materials to participate in each activity. All the little one has to do is explore, grow, and enjoy.

But this is more than a toy delivery service; KiwiCo is rooted in science.

KiwiCo Knows Best, But How?

Each KiwiCo crate is created by a team of designers, engineers, educators, and other experts. This high-profile panel ensures each KiwiCo project is as functional (and fun) as possible, but the Panda Crate took its research one step further.

KiwiCo partnered with the Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Center for Child Health, Behavior, and Development to develop the Panda Crate. The center has conducted over 15 years of research to optimize children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development.

This research shows that the first three years of life are a period of incredible growth, and the KiwiCo and Seattle Children’s Hospital team kept that in mind. The Panda Crate is available for five stages of infancy: 0-2 months, 3-6 months, 7-12 months, 13-18 months, and 19-24 months.

KiwiCo’s team of designers and engineers make sure the crates are easy to use, while its partnership with the hospital ensures the crates are effective.

So, What Does A Panda Crate Look Like?

The Panda Crate’s five age-specific options help follow little ones through their massive developmental spurts. KiwiCo’s earliest option, the Bond with Me crate, focuses on establishing a connection between baby and parent. These include tummy time mirrors, swaddling blankets, and illustration cards that can be “read” to newborns.

The next stage’s crate is called Sense with Me. Three- to six-month-olds can engage their senses with products they can watch, grab, sniff, hear, and chew on (of course). A crate might include a crinkle tag toy, rattle blocks, a knotted ball, a teething ring, or a colorful picture book.

After the six-month mark, a baby will likely be in full-explorer mode. KiwiCo prepared for this adventurous spirit with its Explore with Me box, which includes bead mazes, coin box puzzles, fabric tissue boxes, and picture books.

KiwiCo also takes the stress out of preparing young ones for mathematics. The Count with Me crate allows 13-18-month-olds to sort objects, develop a sense of numbers, and lay the groundwork for future math learning. Activities include stacking cups, puzzles, counting cards, and more.

Finally, the Solve with Me crate was designed for toddlers around 19-24 months. This crate helps kiddos develop problem-solving skills, build memory, and practice fine motor control. Tots will enjoy playing with lacing beads, peg puzzles, and various tactile shapes.

Benefits For Baby (And You)

Each Panda Crate is rigorously tested with babies and parents. This ensures the crates are age-appropriate, engaging, and universally appealing. No crate leaves the KiwiCo Innovation Center without the approval of KiwiCo’s young panel of “toughest critics.”

In fact, the crates are so kid-approved they don’t even realize the countless benefits they’re getting from their activities. Panda Crates promote learning and engagement, helping lay a foundation for STEAM learning in the years ahead.

Additionally, these crates strengthen fine and gross motor skills. But KiwiCo’s benefits aren’t all educational or physical. It also lays the groundwork for a child’s emotional and mental well-being.

Participating in Panda Crates together offers valuable quality time with your young one. This establishes a loving connection between you and Baby, helping them feel safe and secure. In turn, these babies can grow into confident, self-assured adults.

Moreover, you get peace of mind that the special little one in your life is staying on track with no excess screen time, expensive bills, or impossible schedule requirements. Infancy is one of the most confusing stages of childhood development, but KiwiCo takes out all the guesswork.

Get Started Today

Setting up a KiwiCo subscription is incredibly easy. Simply enter your baby’s name and birthday, and KiwiCo will determine the best crate for their age. Next, you can choose your subscription’s length, the number of desired crates with one crate being sent every two months.

The more crates you buy at a time, the more you save. KiwiCo’s best value is a two-year subscription of 12 crates, which lops a whopping $312 off the total cost. And considering the countless benefits Panda Crates offer young infants, this subscription pays itself back in no time.

You can also opt to send a Panda Crate as a baby shower gift. Similarly, you can choose a KiwiCo gift card to give your giftee’s parents the freedom to choose their child’s crate. If you are an expecting mother (or excited grandparent), you can order a KiwiCo crate at any point of the pregnancy. KiwiCo won’t ship the baby’s first crate until the month of its due date.

Kids go from babies to full-grown teens in seemingly no time at all. KiwiCo can’t help slow down time, but they can make sure that your little one meets every milestone along the way.