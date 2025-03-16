Kim Kardashian Slammed For Posing With a Tesla Cybertruck and Robot During Magazine Photoshoot

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian was slammed with criticism after she posted snapshots of herself posing with a Tesla Cybertruck and robot.

Videos by Suggest

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, Mar. 14, to share the photos from her photoshoot with Perfect Magazine. Instead of being showered with admiration for her appearance in the publication, Kim was hit with social media attacks over two of the shoot’s Cybertruck and robot props.

“Far right doesn’t suit you,” one critic wrote with a heart emoji.

Another critic threatened to boycott Kim Kardashian over the Tesla Cybertruck and robot shoot. “Never buying skims again,” they wrote. “I’m kinda sick to my stomach rn.”

A fellow Instagram user declared, “You will do literally anything for money wont you?”

Kim Kardashian Posts Cybertruck and Robot Snaps As Telsa Stock Plummets

The photoshoot criticism comes just days after it was first reported that Tesla stock significantly plunged.

As previously reported, Tesla stock plummeted by more than 15% on Monday, Mar. 10, its lowest share since Oct. 23, 2024. The drop was roughly $127 billion and was considered one of the biggest losses on Wall Street.

Tesla stock plunged more than 53% from its all-time high, which was set in December 2024. The electric company’s CEO, Elon Musk, lost more than $100 billion in the stock plummet.

Although various celebrities and politicians have publicly denounced the car brand over Musk’s DOGE layoff decisions and his Inauguration hand gesture, multiple media outlets before the drop is the investors’ response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Due to the Tesla stock plunge, Musk’s net worth dropped from $464 billion to $319.6 billion.







