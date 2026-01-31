Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Took Down The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Photos So Suddenly

Kim Kardashian has finally explained the deal behind deleting her photos with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a day after her mother’s 70th birthday. And it turns out there was little behind the so-called “photogate.”

Videos by Suggest

The reality star visited her sister’s podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, where they discussed “iconic” stories of theirs. One of which they brought up was the moment they deleted Instagram pictures of them, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

They were photos of the ex-royal couple celebrating Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken down shortly after being uploaded.

This, naturally, caused quite a hubbub when it happened in November 2025. But on the podcast that was released on January 28, Kim Kardashian clears it up.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy, Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship,” Kim Kardashian began to explain. Everyone involved got around to discuss which pictures to post, as they’re “never ones to post without permission.”

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” she said. However, the Kardashians were told to take the photos down anyway, as it was Remembrance Day.

Photos Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Removed Due To Remembrance Day

Kim Kardashian then finally got to the reason for why the photos were taken down.

“After it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party,” she explained. “Even though it’s already up.”

“And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.'”

Khloe brought up that the couple were seen at a Baby2Baby event, but Kim compared the two events. “It’s like a charity event, so like, that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor.”

So this alleged “photogate” was nothing more than preserving the royal image on Remembrance Day.

“It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be,” Kim Kardashian concluded.