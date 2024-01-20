Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Fur’ Coat Has Activists Online Buzzing

Khloe Kardashian wore a black and gray fur coat in snowy Aspen, Colorado, causing animal rights activists to clutch their faux pearls. On Thursday night, the reality star ventured out, warmly wrapped up, to share some quality time with sisters Kim and Kendall. Of course, pictures of the winter coat made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Khloe Kardashian's 'Fur' Coat in Aspen Raises Eyebrows Among Activists https://t.co/jBSa5O09Tu pic.twitter.com/n7muqSLqOf — skeily (@Skeily_) January 19, 2024

It is uncertain whether Khloe’s opulent outerwear was crafted from genuine animal fur or faux alternatives. Regardless, X users spared no time sharpening their fangs to spit barbs at the reality star.

“You’ve got some answering to do after a photo has surfaced of you wearing fur!”, one fan demanded. Another fan was certain that Khloe Kardashian’s coat was real fur. “I think they all wear real fur…they’re too vain to wear anything fake,” they reasoned.

Khloe Kardashian’s Stance Against Fur Is a Matter of Public Record

While folks obsessing over Khloe’s choice of fur might seem misplaced, she at one time claimed to be a fierce animal lover. She famously posed naked in a PETA campaign in 2008.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

However, Khloe Kardashian‘s partnership with PETA didn’t stand the test of time. In 2012, her sister Kim experienced an incident on the red carpet where she was targeted with a flour bomb. The responsible party was later identified as one of PETA’s highly influential members.

Following the incident, Khloe issued a statement online. “Hi, dolls. I’m sure you all heard what happened to Kim last week. I just received word that the woman responsible has very close ties to PETA, despite PETA publicly stating otherwise.”

She added, “Not only has PETA lied to the public, but they have proved that they support this kind of behavior. I’ve been a vocal supporter of PETA for a long time but I have also been very vocal about anti-bullying, so this was a huge disappointment for me.”

Khloe Kardashian concluded by saying though she would continue to shun fur, she would no longer support PETA in any way.

However, this isn’t the first time Khloe has been called out since parting with PETA. In 2019, Khloe drew significant attention to her choice of attire during Halloween. She donned a custom-made Cruella De Vil costume, which may have incorporated animal materials.

Khole claimed it was simply a Halloween costume and that no animal parts were used in its construction. However, fans swiftly uncovered a post by the designer of Khloe’s attire, where it was reportedly stated that the ensemble incorporated both fox and mink fur.