Kelly Ripa’s Kids Thought Her ‘Chicken Cutlet’ Was a Jellyfish After It Fell Out of Her Bathing Suit

Kelly Ripa recently shared a hilarious story of when she thought her bathing suit “chicken cutlet” was a jellyfish in the water.

On Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa recalled the time she lost her Tom Ford sunglasses and one of her bathing suit’s chest padding in the ocean.

“We go on vacation and I wear them into the water and I get hit with a wave from behind and my expensive sunglasses are immediately knocked off my face,” she told the audience and viewers.

“Also, believe it or not, one of the chicken cutlets came out of my [top]. I lost a chicken cutlet.”

“They float,” Consuelos added.

“The kids thought it was a jellyfish,” Ripa said. “They’re like, ‘Jellyfish!’ I’m like, ‘No get that, that’s expensive!’”

“I remember when you used to put those down — flap!” he said as he imitated her slapping down the “chicken cutlets.” “The noise they would make — flap!”

“You know when women get irritated, they take off their bra,” Ripa replied. “Like, you’re done with dinner and the bra comes off? With me it’s like, I would reach in, he’d be like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’d be like, ‘I’m just sick of it.'”

She then mimicked the action of taking the padding out of her bathing suit and throwing it down.

“And I would just stare … This is my [life],” he joked. “I’m very grateful for my life, but this is amazing. This is where I am.”

“That’s when I was still trying to impress you,” she quipped back. “Those days are over!”

Kelly Ripa Recalls Losing Sunglasses and ‘Chicken Cutlet’ on Beach Trip

Ripa then continued her story, noting that she returned to the exact beach where she lost her sunglasses and cutlet.

“Next year, same spring break, same vacation spot, my girl friend and I are in the water, and I was like, ‘You gotta be careful, these waves are funny around here,'” she said.

Ripa then explained that she told her friend about losing her expensive Tom Ford sunglasses there a year prior.

“We’re just standing there [in] waist high water,” she recalled. “She’s digging around and all of a sudden she pulls up my Tom Ford sunglasses — minus a lens, but still, my Tom Ford sunglasses. Which I took and had the lens replaced, and then price per wear, I got my wear out of them.”