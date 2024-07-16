kelly-ripa-gives-inside-look-at-road-trip-with-husband-mark-consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared the insight scoop of her road trip with her husband Mark Consuelos.

The two Live with Kelly and Mark hosts left for a road trip on Sunday. Through photos on her Instagram Story, Ripa captured frequent updates along the way. Funnily enough, the couple seemed unamused during their travels.

The first photo in her Story featured Ripa in the passenger seat, wearing a soft smile. Behind the wheel, Consuelos stared ahead, focused on the road.

“The sun finally came out,” she wrote over the photo. In the background, you can see tons of greenery out of the window. Ripa also added the song “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson to the post.

Next, Ripa shared another snap of her and Consuelos wearing relatively neutral expressions.

“Pretending we love a road trip,” she wrote over that photo sarcastically.

Things only escalated from there — especially when the husband and wife hit traffic.

“Oh lord,” Ripa wrote over a photo of the packed roadway.

Later, the sun made yet another bright appearance on her face, forcing her to throw on sunglasses and a sun hat. She snapped a picture of herself looking unhappy.

“Of course now it’s sunny,” she wrote over the photo.

Ripa is known to recap her and Conseulos’s trips on their live show. In fact, recently, she shared a hilarious airport security fail that occurred on her way home from Switzerland.

“In Switzerland, I got beeped,” she confessed. “Then I had to remove my shoes, and I was like, ‘Why? They’re sneakers.’ But anyway, shoes off, beeped again. They wanded me, nothing beeped.”

Ripa joked that she made it “second base” with airport security.

“I got frisked, which, I’ve gotta tell you. It was a gentle frisking,” Ripa continued. “They’re frisking me, and I was like, go for it! Go all the way for it. Second base.”

Now, with her play-by-play of her recent road trip, many are following along. These hilarious recaps are exactly why we love Ripa!