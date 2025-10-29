Keanu Reeves’ Underrated Baseball Movie Is Now Streaming for Free

Between his iconic action role in The Matrix and its high-profile sequels, Keanu Reeves filmed a small baseball drama that is now largely forgotten.

Brian Robbins’ 2001 baseball drama, Hardball, stars Reeves as a gambling addict coaching inner-city kids. The film was inspired by journalist Daniel Coyle’s novel, Hardball: A Season in the Projects, which examined low-income children playing baseball in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects.

Released soon after 9/11, the film became a sleeper hit, offering a much-needed escape for audiences. However, unlike the lighthearted underdog sports movies such as The Sandlot, Hardball maintains a somber tone.

Keanu Reeves in the 2001 baseball film ‘Hardball’ (Credit: Fireworks/Nides/McCormick/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Reeves isn’t the only high-profile star of the baseball drama.

The film also features a young Michael B. Jordan as Jamal, one of the oldest players on his school’s baseball team. Of course, Jordan would later star in his own sports franchise with the Creed films, the highly successful Rocky spinoff.

This wasn’t Jordan’s first rodeo; he’d had minor roles in Cosby and The Sopranos. But it was a notable step up, sharing the screen with Reeves, who was still riding high from The Matrix being at the forefront of pop culture.

Why This Keanu Reeves Baseball Flick is Worth Checking Out for Sports Film Fans

While Hardball is far from perfect, it features Reeves playing a compulsive, unhinged character, a departure from his usual restrained and stoic roles.

And the baseball drama doesn’t exactly reinvent the youth sports movie wheel. Reeves’ coach starts selfish, connects with the kids, ditches his troubled past, and falls for their teacher (Diane Lane). But honestly, his gambling debt drama, even with self-inflicted beatings, feels lightweight compared to the kids’ real struggles: leaving the field for their gang-infested homes.

That said, Hardball is something of a breath of fresh air for sports movie fans looking for something a little off the beaten path.

If you’re looking to see Reeves trade in his stoic badass persona (think Neo and John Wick) for a role with a bit more… desperation, Hardball is the movie for you. Plus, you get a sneak peek at a young Michael B. Jordan before he became the leading man we all know and love.

You can catch Hardball streaming for free on Pluto. Sure, you’ll encounter a few ads, but that’s your cue to grab some ballpark snacks. You know, for authenticity.

Not looking to watch commercials? Hardball is also streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube TV with a subscription. It can also be rented on platforms such as Fandango at Home and Apple TV for $3.99.