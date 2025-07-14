Kate Moss Accused of Skipping Friend’s Wedding for Petty Reason

Famed British supermodel Kate Moss has been accused of skipping a friend’s wedding for a petty reason.

According to The Sun, Moss was set to be a bridesmaid in her DJ pal Fat Tony’s wedding. However, upon learning that her nemesis, Fran Cutler, was also invited to the special event, the model decided to ditch the whole thing altogether.

Sources revealed that Moss and Cutler met in the ’90s when Cutler would plan events for Jude Law and Sadie Frost. Their long-time friendship came to an end in 2018, when Cutler allegedly sent a “critical comment” to Moss by accident.

“Kate snubbing Fat Tony’s big day was the talk of the wedding,” one insider shared. “He wanted to have Kate there. But after she found out Fran was going, she said she couldn’t make it.”

The source further pointed out, “Tony is said to have known for a while that Kate wouldn’t go if Fran was. She was really missed, and the guests were talking about it. Fran was on great form, but didn’t say anything about it. It’s all rather sad that they couldn’t put on brave faces to celebrate Tony’s big day.”

Kate Moss’ Friend Previously Said He Loved Her From The Moment They Met

Meanwhile, Tony, who married his partner Stravors Agapious, previously spoke about his friendship with Kate Moss. he said he loved her from the moment they met.

“I’d make her Long Island iced teas and she’d get p—,” he said. “I’d tuck her under a desk. (in the club) to have a sleep and go down every now and again to give her a little kick to check she was all right.”

Days after Tony’s wedding, Moss reportedly almost had a run-in with him while attending Sam McKnight’s 70th birthday party. The Daily Mail reported that the event took place at La Mome, The Berkeley in London.

Along with Moss, others who attended that party were Patsy Palmer, Jaime Winstone, and Davina McCall.