Kanye West ‘Back In Angry Mode’ With Kim Kardashian Amid Julia Fox Romance, Sources Claim

Kanye West may be dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, but he apparently still hasn’t given up hope of reuniting with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, is reportedly still pursuing Kardashian despite his whirlwind romance with Fox and Kardashian’s new relationship with SNL’s Pete Davidson. Here’s why some believe West’s latest actions prove he’s still not over the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Looking Back At Kim Kardashian, Kanye West In 2021

Last year was a rollercoaster for Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In February of 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce after spending much of 2020 apart from the rapper. In the beginning, the waters were rough for the couple, with West allegedly demanding Kardashian call his security team if she needed to reach him instead of contacting him directly.

As the months went on, however, the two began to co-parent successfully, and Kardashian even attended several of West’s Donda promotional events to support him. She even donned a wedding dress to recreate the pair’s 2014 nuptials. Just as things started to look up for the former couple, Kardashian began dating SNL star Pete Davidson, which happened right as West began making a public play to get back with Kardashian.

New Romance With Julia Fox Raises Brows

Despite his public pleas for Kardashian to return to him, and his assurances that their marriage was far from over, West continued to date other people himself. His latest relationship with actress Julia Fox has raised some eyebrows, along with West’s other recent antics.

West’s second date with Fox featured the rapper surprising the actress with a brand new wardrobe, which she then modeled for him in their New York City hotel room according to her sit-down with Interview Magazine. This particular detail has caught a lot of attention since that was very similar to how West wowed Kardashian when they first began dating.

In other news, West bought a home directly across the street from where Kardashian resides with the former couple’s four children. While this could just be proof of West’s commitment to peacefully co-parent with Kardashian, some have decreed his real estate purchase as creepy and invasive.

Sources Speak Out About West’s State Of Mind

A source spoke to PageSix about West’s contradictory pursuit of his soon-to-be ex-wife, claiming that West is “clearly hurting” over Kardashian’s new relationship with Davidson and his very public romancing of Fox is just “a ploy to get under ex Kim Kardashian’s skin.” Another source added, “It’s a desperate play for attention,” continuing, “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”

Whatever the case may be, it’s becoming clear that Kardashian has moved on from their marriage, since just days after West begged her to “run back” to him, she requested the court assigned to her divorce case to declare her legally single. His lack of success in this arena has allegedly made him hopping mad and undone all the work the former couple did over the course of the last year to work together for the good of their kids.

The first source insisted, “Kanye is back in angry mode. He has gone back to telling Kim not to call him directly, but to call his security to make arrangements for the kids.” We obviously are not close enough to either West or Kardashian to verify the sources’ claims, so we can’t in good faith present their side as the absolute truth.

