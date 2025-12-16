Jennifer Aniston’s Ex and His New Wife Are Expecting a Child Together

Jennifer Aniston’s ex has apparently found his next “happily ever after” with a much younger wife, and now they’re expecting their first child together.

Videos by Suggest

Nicole Brydon Bloom, who married Aniston’s former flame Justin Theroux in March, is pregnant, PEOPLE reports.

Meanwhile, the actor and screenwriter, 54, shared a series of shots on Instagram on Saturday, including an adorable selfie of the upcoming parents. Bloom, 31, revealed her baby bump in the snap, which appeared to have been taken before the New York premiere of Song Sung Blue on Thursday.

“What an incredible holiday season so far…” Theroux wrote alongside the post.

The post also featured photos of the Paradise actress in bed and walking down steps, highlighting her growing belly.

Fans and Friends Congratulate Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux on Their Upcoming Child

It wasn’t all about babies, though. The Leftovers star also shared some pics of himself with the cast of his Prime Video series Fallout as they celebrated the release of season 2. The show stars Walton Goggins, who commented on Theroux’s post, “Love you brother.”

Theroux’s post also included pictures of Mick Jagger, Iman, Kate Hudson, and Hugh Jackman, as well as his beloved dog, Kuma.

“Contrats, you are a beautiful family! Kuma will be a great big sis,” one fan gushed in the comments section. “Congratulations! I’m so happy for you both! Such exciting news, and what a wonderful adventure ahead. You’re going to be awesome parents,” a second fan wrote.

“So much BEAUTY right here!!!!!!” actress Michelle Monaghan chimed in.

Theroux and Bloom started dating in 2023 and tied the knot earlier this year. He was previously married to Aniston, now 56, from 2015 to 2018. This will be the first child for both Theroux and Bloom.

Meanwhile, Aniston is currently dating 50-year-old hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.