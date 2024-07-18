justin-long-admits-he-once-pooped-the-bed-with-wife-kate-bosworth-next-to-him

Not the experience anyone should ever have, Justin Long admitted that he once pooped in bed while his wife Kate Bosworth was laying next to him.

The Jeepers Creepers star shared details about the stuff of nightmares event while appearing on the PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast on Tuesday, July 16. The incident took place while he and Bosworth were in Mexico City for a service trip with Smile Train.

“I was hooked up to an IV and she was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” Justin Long recalled about Kate Bosworth’s assistance in the ordeal. “I was just like comically unloading.”

Long then said the situation took a turn when he just couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time. “I had s— the bed,” he declared.

“I had s— the bed, and she was in the bed,” Justin Long continued, pointing out where Kate Bosworth was. “And I had to just face all of these fears, and by the end, I was like not even thinking about it.”

Long then said that Bosworth “patiently” held on to his IV bag and assured him everything was okay. This made him love her even more. “I was like, ‘I just love this person. I’m so grateful to this person,'” he said.

“She was not judging, not making me feel weird or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know? I was s—ting my brains out, and she was looking at me like lovingly, and I thought, ‘This is really romantic.'”

Justin Long Previously Opened Up About His Food Poisoning Experience

During a May interview with PEOPLE, Justin Long opened up about getting food poisoning while on the service trip.

He said the illness occurred the same day he and Kate Bosworth were supposed to tour a hospital. Thankfully, the illness only lasted for a day.

“I actually got to witness firsthand how great these doctors were,” Justin Long pointed out. “And the level of excellence at this hospital. I was the direct recipient of all of this great, important funding from Smile Train.”

While Justin Long was recovering, Kate Bosworth said she was able to tour the facilities at the hospital. She also spoke about the collaboration with Smile Train.

“When we first started working with Smile Train, the initial impact that you connect with is, ‘Oh, they provide these incredible surgeries for people,” Bosworth explained.

“What I continue to be so extraordinarily impressed with about this organization, but perhaps the thing that impressed me most was that they provide not only the surgery but all of this therapy that is needed throughout their lifetime.”

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have been married since the spring of 2023. They got engaged less than a year into their relationship.