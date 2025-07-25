Julian LeFay of ‘Terminator’ and ‘Elder Scrolls’ Fame Has Died

Julian LeFay, a pioneering video game engineer beloved by fans around the world, has passed away.

LeFay, the former chief engineer at Bethesda, died on July 22 after a prolonged battle with an unspecified form of cancer, according to IGN. He was 59.

Bethesda released a statement on the passing of Julian LeFay, calling him “the driving force in the creation of The Elder Scrolls and the foundations of Bethesda as a game studio.”

“Without Julian, we would not be here today,” the company added. “If you had the opportunity to work with Julian, you were blessed to know a one-of-a-kind force of nature, who pushed everyone to create something special.”

“His work and spirit will live on both in our memories and in our games,” the statement concluded.

We're very sorry to learn of the passing of Julian LeFay, lead developer for the earliest Elder Scrolls titles. Your energy and determination shaped The Elder Scrolls, and you'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/eobRhqqH3D — Skywind (@TESRSkywind) July 23, 2025

IGN reported last week that LeFay, most recently co-founder and technical producer at OnceLost Games, has stepped away from game development to focus on his family after battling cancer.

“Julian LeFay was not just a colleague — he was a visionary who fundamentally shaped the gaming industry as we know it today,” OnceLost Games wrote in a statement. “Known as the ‘Father of The Elder Scrolls’, Julian directed the creation of legendary titles including Elder Scrolls 1 and 2: Arena, Daggerfall, and Battlespire.”

“His pioneering work established the foundation for open-world RPGs and influenced countless developers and games that followed,” the company concluded.

In the Past, Julian LeFay Developed Games for Nintendo and Sega

LeFay, born in Denmark in 1965, launched his career developing games for the Amiga and NES. In 1987, he became one of Bethesda’s first employees, playing a pivotal role in shaping the iconic Elder Scrolls series.

I don't think people understand the impact Julian LeFay had on gaming… He will be missed.#pcgaming #elderscrolls #daggerfall pic.twitter.com/1sohgNZLwG — Ward (@ward_rtw) July 24, 2025

According to IMDb, LeFay also directed some of the first Terminator franchise video games, including 1991’s The Terminator and 1992’s Terminator 2029.

After contributing to several Elder Scrolls titles, he continued his career at Sega before founding OnceLost Games in 2019. The studio’s mission: to create Wayward Realms, a new open-world RPG successfully pitched on Kickstarter as the spiritual successor to Daggerfall.

Meanwhile, the development of The Wayward Realms will now move forward under the leadership of Ted Peterson, a former Bethesda veteran and co-founder of OnceLost Games.