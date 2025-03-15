journey-concert-abruptly-stopped-as-fire-breaks-out-mid-performance

Veteran rockers Journey hit a little more than just high notes in Houston Friday night—their concert was cut short by an electrical fire less than an hour into the show.

Videos by Suggest

The legendary band had just launched into their hit track “Don’t Stop Believin’”—the fifth song on their setlist—at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in NRG Stadium when the stage power abruptly went out, according to KHOU.

Lead singer Arnel Pineda had barely belted out the second verse of the hit song when the speakers went silent. Then, the projector screens shorted out.

“For a smile they can share the night it goes…,” Pineda belted out just before it went dark on stage.

However, rabid fans seemed to think it was all part of the show. They all sang in unison, “It goes on and on and on and on,” before it petered out when they realized something was wrong.

Footage from the concert shows crew members rushing to the stage with fire extinguishers in hand, while stagehands quickly sprang into action.

I lived in Houston for six years and went to over 30 rodeo concerts—but I’ve never seen anything like this. Journey was in the middle of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ when the stadium speakers blew out.



The entire concert is on hold! pic.twitter.com/UxbDFbXBr8 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 15, 2025

According to KHOU, the band abruptly left the stage after what was determined to be an “electrical fire.” An announcement over the speakers informed fans that the show had been canceled, prompting the evacuation of everyone in attendance.

No injuries have been reported.

Venue Offers Apology After Electrical Fire During Journey Concert

RodeoHouston issued an apology on Facebook for the abrupt conclusion of the concert. “Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight’s Journey concert,” the venue wrote.

“We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation. We will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and or refunds as soon as possible,” they added.

“The concert was off to a great start, Journey sounded awesome! I would definitely go see them again. Thankfully no one was hurt,” one fan wrote in the comments. “So glad no one was hurt. An electrical fire is very dangerous. In an area with that many people it could have been really bad,” another onlooker added.

“This is what happens when you stop believin’,” another onlooker quipped.