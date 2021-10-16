Jon Favreau’s Net Worth: The Powerhouse That Changed Hollywood

You may recognize Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Universe or that comedian who is always starring alongside Vince Vaughn. Besides his acting credits, Favreau is an award-winning screenwriter, director, and producer. He’s had incredible success in recent years for having a heavy hand in several Marvel and Disney movies, all of which have been major box office hits. So, how much does the Avengers producer make? Let’s take a look at Jon Favreau’s net worth and how he spends his millions.

His Incredibly Dynamic Career

Acting Credits

Favreau got his start to his dynamic career in the early ’90s with a role in the sleeper hit Rudy. He played the role of tutor D-Bob. That is where he met frequent co-star Vince Vaughn, who also had a small role in the film. After that, Favreau and Vaughn worked together on their breakout movie Swingers. Later, in the ’90s, Favreau appeared in the television sitcom Friends as Mike, Monica’s millionaire boyfriend.

2009 was a busy year in terms of acting for Favreau, appearing in three comedies in a single year. He was in the film I Love You, Man and voiced Hurley in G-Force. Favreau starred and wrote the film Couples Retreat in 2009. The film had an all-star cast including Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, and Kristen Davis.

He also appeared in the 2011 film Zookeeper as Jerome the Bear, starring alongside Kevin James. Later, he made an appearance in the Melissa McCarthy comedy Identity Thief.

Production And Directing Credits

Jon Favreau’s big break as a director and producer was with the iconic Christmas movie Elf. The hit comedy made $220 million at the box office. This was Favreau’s first major financial success. Elf has become one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time.

In 2005, he directed the film Zathura: A Space Adventure, an adaptation of Jumanji author Chris Van Allsburg’s novel Zathura. The film received positive reviews from critics and fans, but it wasn’t a hit at the box office. The film had an original budget of $65 million and it only grossed $65.1 million worldwide.

In 2011, Favreau directed the sci-fi film Cowboys and Aliens, starring Daniel Craig and Olivia Wilde. The film was not a commercial success. It only profited $10 million at the box office. The Los Angeles Times listed the film as one of the most expensive box office flops in cinematic history.

Favreau made his Disney directorial and producing debut with the live-action version of The Jungle Book in 2016. The universally loved remake made a killer $966 million at the box office worldwide. He didn’t stop there with the live-action remakes of Disney classics. In 2019, Favreau directed and produced The Lion King. The re-imagining of the Disney original absolutely slayed at the box office, making $1.6 billion worldwide.

Ever heard of The Mandalorian? How could you not with all the internet hype surrounding the Star Wars television spinoff? Favreau created and produced the Disney+ original hit series, as well as wrote many of the episodes. In an ABC News interview, Favreau admitted that all of his projects are derived out of his passion for film stating, “We’ve grown up in this 40 years of the saga, and we all are working on it because we love it,” he said. “And so, the pressure I feel is more to the audience that I want to make sure that I’m throwing a good party for them.” In 2019, The Mandalorian was the most-watched series of the year.

He’s Happy In The Marvel ‘Verse

One of his most recent and notable characters is Happy Hogan in the Marvel Universe. His first appearance as Hogan was in 2008 in the first Iron Man movie. Not only did he have a supporting role, but he was also the director and executive producer. The superhero movie was a box office smash, grossing $585 million worldwide.

Next, he came back as an executive producer and director in 2010 for Iron Man 2, which was an even bigger success, grossing $623.9 million worldwide. Though he didn’t direct Iron Man 3, he was an executive producer. The third film made almost the same amount as the first two combined, grossing $1.2 billion at the box office worldwide.

That wasn’t the end to Favreau’s involvement in producing Marvel movies. In 2012, he was an executive producer for The Avengers. The star-packed superhero film grossed $1.519 billion worldwide. He was the executive producer for all other Avengers films. In 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron premiered and made $1.403 billion at the box office. Then, Avengers: Infinity War made $2.048 billion worldwide in 2018. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame made and an insane $2.798 billion at the box office.

He has since reprised his role as Happy in The Avengers: Endgame and in all three of the Tom Holland versions of Spider-Man.

Major Awards And Nominations

With all of Favreau’s major successes in film and television, his multiple award nominations and wins come with the territory. In 2020, he was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for his work on The Mandalorian. He has been nominated for 11 different awards for The Mandalorian alone.

Earlier, in 2005 he was nominated for an Emmy for his work on the non-fiction series Dinner For Five. Later, he won a Saturn Award for Best Director of the film Iron-Man.

In 2020, his film The Lion King was nominated for a Grammy. The Lion King also won the Top Ten of the Year – Audience Award at the CinEuphoria awards. He additionally won a Hollywood Blockbuster Award for The Jungle Book.

Jon Favreau’s Net Worth

So, how much is this Hollywood giant worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Favreau is worth roughly $100 million. Since most of his hit films like The Avengers and The Lion King have made such a killing at the box office, they have undoubtedly contributed a ton of money to his net worth.

How does he spend his hard-earned cash? Favreau has invested his $100 million fortune into real estate. In 2016, he bought Alan’s Aquarium, an iconic piece of property in Venice, for a cool $5.5 million, which at the time it was said Favreau planned to use the building for his production company. In 2020, Favreau purchased a $3.5 million Tudor-style home in Los Angeles. The gorgeous home was built in the 1920’s, but is only a cozy 3,200 sq ft.

Favreau also has quite an impressive car collection. He actually owns the 1932 Ford roadster hot rod seen in the first two Iron Man films. He also owns a silver Tesla Model S, the cheapest model being $84,490, with the most expensive reaching towards $124,490. He claimed that Elon Musk himself convinced him to purchase it.

Favreau works hard and he plays hard. This Hollywood titan is always hustling, which will only increase his net worth.