jojo-siwa-reveals-crazy-plan-to-have-triplets-using-three-surrogates

While sharing details about her future plans, JoJo Siwa revealed how she is planning to use science to have “triplets.”

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, the Dance Moms alum stated she wants to have three babies that are carried and delivered by three different surrogates. “Because I’m gay,” she declared. “And I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person.”

JoJo Siwa then said, ”I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they’ll all be [from] the same batch but they would all be born separately.”

The “Karma” hitmaker further shared, “I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”

JoJo Siwa previously shared she wants to have three children. A baby girl named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy. She spoke about the trio with E! News at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in March.

“I got three tattoos dedicated to them,” she explained. “Got a sperm donor lined up. We’re ready. We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years.”

JoJo Siwa Talks About the Importance of Her Already Picked-Out Baby Names

JoJo Siwa also pointed to Cosmo the importance of the future kids’ names and why she talks about the three “very early on” with partners.

“I’m like, ‘Just so you know, there are three children. Their names are Freddy, Eddie, and Teddy,'” she noted. “‘I will have as many more as you want, however many more but FET is coming and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not.'”

JoJo then shared, “Those are my nuggets. And no one comes before my nuggets,”

When asked what happens if a partner doesn’t agree, JoJo joked. “I would break up with her. Divorce. That is something that I talk about very early on with a partner.'”

Last year, Siwa stated her one dream was to “retire and have babies.”

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom,” she said during her The Best Podcast Ever appearance. “I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many!”

JoJo went on to add, “I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early — but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”