JoJo Siwa Kicks Fan Out of Concert For Wearing an ‘Offensive Hoodie’

JoJo Siwa was forced to kick a fan out of a concert earlier this month after they were seen wearing an “offensive hoodie.”

According to PEOPLE, the incident occurred at the Dance Moms alum’s Oct. 1 Infinity Heart Tour show in Glasgow, Scotland. The fan was spotted sporting a hoodie that featured the singer/dancer as an egg, which seemingly mocked her hairline.

After being removed from the show, the fan, identified as a TikToker named Anjali, set the record straight about what happened. She stated in a TikTok video that the hoodie was to make Siwa laugh.

“Me and my best friend were looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us,” Anjali explained in the video post’s caption. “And I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seemed pretty cool!!”

"Me and my best friend were looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us," Anjali explained. "And I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seemed pretty cool!!"

However, the fan admitted that she and her friend did not look into the backstory behind the hoodie's graphic and were unaware that it would trigger a reaction from JoJo Siwa. "We absolutely would not have done that," Anjali said. "None of it was with malicious intent."

However, the fan admitted that she and her friend did not look into the backstory behind the hoodie’s graphic and were unaware that it would trigger a reaction from JoJo Siwa. “We absolutely would not have done that,” Anjali said. “None of it was with malicious intent.”

The fan further shared that she didn’t have any Siwa merch to wear to the show. She assumed the former reality TV star would appreciate the reference to the popular meme. She also believed that Siwa had a “really good sense of humor.”

“I’ve been to other concerts and shows, and they find stuff like that really funny,” Anjali continued. “Like it’s a common thing for people to, like, bring a funny picture.”

JoJo Siwa Called Out the Fan While on Stage

However, the hoodie led to Anjali being asked to leave the concert venue. The TikToker recalled calling her mother while on the verge of having a “panic attack” over the situation.

Another clip of the concert showed JoJo Siwa unleashing about the hoodie while on stage. “You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hood making fun of me,” Siwa declared while kicking the fan out. “No way! No way, man. Thank you for coming, I appreciate it! But we’ve only got room for infinity hearts in here, right? Not in my house, baby.”

The fan also clarified that she and her friend did not throw the hoodie at Siwa. Instead, she did pass it up to the stage.

Siwa previously made it clear that her hairline is a topic that triggers her insecurities. At one point, she was brought to tears after her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, complimented her by stating she had a “really good hairline.”

“I’m drying my hair right now, and he goes, ‘You have a really good hairline.’ That’s the number one thing I was bullied for as a child,” she said.