Joanna and Chip Gaines Ride Disney World Roller Coasters Together — But Their Reactions Couldn’t Be More Different

Proving that at least one is a child at heart, Joanna Gaines takes to Instagram to share adorable photos of her and Chip having very different experiences while riding Disney World rollercoasters.

Videos by Suggest

In the hilarious Instagram post, Joanna and Chip Gaines were seen riding various roller coasters throughout the park. Joanna appeared to be having the time of her life, smiling and laughing. Chip, however, looked nervous and not smiling.

Photo by Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna had a few laughs while writing the caption. “One of us LOVES roller coasters, and one of us does not,” she wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Same, Chip, same,” one fan wrote.

Photo by Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “With all the thrill chasing stuff he likes to do I am SHOCKED [Chip] doesn’t like roller coasters. These pics are the best.”

A fellow admirer then declared, “Only you would look cute in these kind of photos! Haha joy looks amazing on you.”

Disney Parks offered a hilarious suggestion to Chip. “There’s always small world.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines Surprised Their Youngest Child With The Disney World Trip

Along with the sweet ride reaction photos, Joanna shared a video of her and Chip’s youngest child, Crew, 7, enjoying the trip.

“We surprised Crew with a trip to Disney World, and we ALL had the best day,” she declared in the post. “It’s no wonder they call it the most magical place on earth.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines share Crew as well as Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, and Emmie, 15.