Jimmy Carter, Former US President, Dead at 100

Jimmy Carter has died. The former president’s son, Chip Carter, confirmed the news to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29. Carter was 100.

Per the outlet, Carter died at his Georgia home on Sunday at about 3:45 p.m.

Carter’s death came less than two years after he entered hospice care following a series of hospital stays.

Jimmy Carter’s Career and Legacy

Carter was the 39th president. He served a single term from 1977 to 1981. After his time in office, the Democrat became widely recognized for his humanitarian work at organizations including the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.

He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton in 1999. Then, in 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Carter is preceded in death by his wife, who died in November 2023. He is survived by their children Amy, Chip, Jack and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.