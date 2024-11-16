Jim Carrey’s Sister Rita Dies at 68

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita, a veteran radio personality, public speaker, and singer, has died. She was 68 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The announcement was made on November 15 through a Facebook post shared by her husband, Alex, on Rita Carrey’s page. According to the post, Rita passed away on November 14, surrounded by her family and friends.

“It is with a heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends, Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024,” her husband Alex wrote in the post..

The cause of her death has not been revealed.

According to her Facebook profile, Rita Carrey, one of Jim’s three siblings—along with his older brother John and sister Patricia—had a varied career in music and media. She was especially known for her role as a co-host and producer of The Peet & Reet Show.

She also showcased her talent in a classic rock group known as the Rita Carrey Band.

Rita spent years as a radio host and public speaker. She was also a performer in the classic rock group. (Image via Facebook / Rita Carrey )

Rita, along with her brothers and sister, was born to Kathleen and Percy Carrey and grew up in their hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Rita Carey Just Married Her Husband This Past Summer

According to the post announcing her passing, Rita Carrey and her husband were married last July. The had been together for 16 years.

“We just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted,” her husband wrote in the post.

“It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita,” her husband concluded. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took, and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye, my lover. Goodbye, my friend, Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. Your bestest friend and husband.”

In 2015, Rita Carrey shared insights about being the older sister of the renowned comedian during her appearance on What She Said. During the interview, she discussed the importance of embracing her well-known brother. She also shared insights into how his talent for physical comedy developed from a young age.

“That took years of Jim actually looking in the mirror and practicing facial expressions,” Rita recalled Jim’s antics. “Then one day, my mom told him, ‘If you keep doing that, you’re going to see the devil.’ So, of course, he did it even more.”

Family and friends will come together for a candlelight vigil to honor Rita Carrey’s memory on December 7 in Ontario, Canada.