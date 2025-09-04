jessie-j-breaks-bad-news-to-fans-as-she-prepares-for-second-cancer-surgery

As she prepares for her second cancer surgery, Jessie J shares some bad news with her fans.

In a recent post on Instagram, Jessie J announced she is postponing her 2025 UK and Europe tour dates until April 2026.

“Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery,” she explained. “Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of the tour.”

Continuing to speak about her treatment, Jessie J said, “So that is what it is, and I’m sorry. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So I’m postponing the tour till next year.”

The “Price Tag” hitmaker further encouraged her fans to “please bear with us for the U.S. tour,” noting, “It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right.”

“You guys know how much I want to do all of it,” she pointed out. “But I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”

Jessi J announced she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier this summer.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer,” she explained at the time. “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

She underwent a mastectomy in June.

Jessie J Was Recently Hospitalized with a Lung Infection

The tour news came just weeks after Jessie J was hospitalized with a lung infection.

“Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after surgery,” she shared about her hospitalization, per TMZ.

Jessi J also shared a photo of a tube in her arm. Noting that a blood clot did not cause her hospitalization, thankfully, the pop star revealed that there was an infection and fluid in her lungs.

She was quickly discharged and has been recovering at home since. “The physical recovery is far from easy,” the singer admitted in an update. “And mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me.”



