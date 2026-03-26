Jessica Biel Is Upset Amidst ‘Challenging’ Situation With Husband Justin Timberlake

Not long after the release of Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI arrest video, rumors about the pop star’s marriage to Jessica Biel started circulating.

Videos by Suggest

A source close ot the 7th Heaven alum told PEOPLE that while she is standing by Timberlake, she is “not happy” about the DWI video situation or the renewed attention the arrest is receiving.

“There’s a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” the insider explained. They further pointed out that the actress finds the situation “stressful and would prefer to move past it.”

“It obviously doesn’t portray him in the best light,” the source continued.

The situation has notably created a “challenging time” for the couple.

“She’s focused on moving forward,” the insider noted. “She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work, when she chooses to take on projects.”

They then added, “She’s supportive of Justin, but she’s also not afraid to express when she’s disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments.”

Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Video Surfaces Nearly Two Years After the Incident

The former NSYNC bandmate was arrested on June 18, 2024, after Sag Harbor Police officers pulled him over for veering left and failing to stop at a stop sign.

During the stop, the officer conducted several standardized field sobriety tests. However, when asked to take a breathalyzer test, Timberlake declined. Although the singer name-dropped himself a couple of times, the officer didn’t seem impressed.

Alongside Timberlake was a woman, who identified herself as a friend of the pop star’s.

“Stop it! No way! Don’t say it!” she declared as officers placed Timberlake under arrest. “You can’t, like, put him in jail.”

The unidentified woman then asked if she could take Timberlake home instead to avoid him being arrested. The officer rejected the request, noting that Timberlake was to be held and processed.

While attempting to get Timberlake out of the situation, the woman referenced his most famous songs. “You love ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ you’re on ‘SexyBack – one favor,” she was heard saying.

The footage ended just as Timberlake got into the officer’s vehicle.









