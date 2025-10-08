Jeremy Renner Wants to Bring Back His Underrated 2021 TV Show

Jeremy Renner is not yet ready to retire the quiver. The Marvel star speaks about his willingness to reprise his role as Hawkeye for another season of the superhero’s show.

Hawkeye was one of the many Marvel projects after Phase Four ended with Avengers: End Game. Although the slew of new phases since have been criticized by fans, Hawkeye, a Disney+ original focused on the titular superhero, was mostly positively received.

It appears that Jeremy Renner is still interested in making another season of the show, despite the tumultuous waters that have waded in since the show’s 2021 release.

In 2023, Jeremy Renner was involved in a snowplow accident. It broke 38 of his bones, and he was left with a long road to recovery. Thankfully, he has since largely recovered and recently attended the 2025 Florida Supercon.

Jeremy Renner (Credit: Shutterstock)

Per Popverse, Renner spoke about his willingness to work with Disney again, despite him turning down their original offer for a second season, as they offered him half of his original salary.

Jeremy Renner Is Excited To Explore Hawkeye Further

“It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded,” Jeremy Renner said. “To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice. I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there. I’m doing good.”

He continued to explain that Marvel will always be in his good books.

“I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do. We waded through many discussions about the shape of that season. It’s getting my body right and getting everything right for that. The timing of that will come, and if there’s still a need, want, and desire for it, then yeah.”