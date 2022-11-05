The Devious Way ‘Jeopardy!’ Avoids Spoiling Who Moves On In Promos

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions has finally begun! Now, all eyes are on the show’s champions, eagerly anticipating who will advance to the finals. However, as fans are finding out, the Jeopardy! promotional photos and videos are entirely spoiler-free. So, you’ll just have to wait and see who will stick around for the semifinals!

‘Jeopardy!’ Devises Clever Workaround For Promos

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is off to both a great and unexpected start. In just the first two broadcasts, we saw Super Champions Ryan Long and Jonathan Fischer leave their podiums for the final time. So far, it certainly seems like the Tournament of Champions is for the underdogs! However, if you were keeping an eye on the promotional material, then the outcome of the first two games was especially surprising.

The champs are back 🏆 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions begins Monday! pic.twitter.com/xELE1YkRBl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 25, 2022

Long participated in the very first quarterfinal on Monday. He looked dapper in a white collared shirt and dark sweater vest. However, you might have noticed that Long was wearing an eye-catching purple button-down in the promotional material. So, your first thought is probably that Long will advance to at least one more game in the tournament. After all, it’s not like contestants undergo wardrobe changes mid-game.

However, Long didn’t advance to the next round, losing to competitor Maureen O’Neil. So, what footage did Jeopardy! use in its promotional material? You may be surprised to find out that contestants are required to pre-film promotional shots of fake broadcasts so the show can advertise without spoiling the results of the competition.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gives Their Insight

As it turns out, a fan on the Jeopardy! subreddit shared this very theory. Their comment even caught the attention of Jeopardy! champion Megan Wachspress. Wachspress won an impressive six games in her season before being invited back for the Tournament of Champions. Unfortunately, Wachspress landed in third place on Monday’s broadcast.

However, she was able to crack the case of the Jeopardy! promos wide open. According to the trivia expert, she and the other champions participated in a full day of rehearsals and promo filming before the competition. As she recalls, most if not all of the champions were wearing different clothes from those they wore during the actual tournament.

That’s certainly some Marvel-level spoiler avoidance, and we’re here for it. That means no one is going to be able to figure out the winners based on the promos. You’re just going to have to tune in and find out who will take home victory in the Tournament of Champions!

