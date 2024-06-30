jennifer-lopez-spotted-looking-tense-after-ben-affleck-moved-belongings-out-of-la-mansion

Just after Ben Affleck reportedly moved his belongings out of his and Jennifer Lopez’s mansion, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker appeared to be tense while grabbing a bit to eat with daughter Emme in Los Angeles, Calif.

According to Page Six, Lopez was seen wearing a white button-up shirt, black dress-up pants, and laced-up flats as she made her way through the busy LA streets with her daughter.

The mother-daughter outing came just after Lopez returned from her trip to Italy. While she was overseas, Ben Affleck moved his belongings out of the mansion he shares with Jennifer Lopez. He has been living in a $ 100,000-a-month rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel the past couple of months.

A source told PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living separately as they navigate through their marriage woes.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another insider shared. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Along with moving his belongings out of the mansion, Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring while Jennifer Lopez was overseas.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have publicly stated if their marriage is struggling. However, sources said last month the marriage is “not in the best place at the moment.”

Lopez and Affleck’s mansion is currently on the market.

Jennifer Garner Remains Supportive of Ben Affleck As He Goes Through Marriage Woes With Jennifer Lopez

Despite her marriage to Ben Affleck not working out, Jennifer Garner is seemingly supportive of her ex-husband as he goes through marriage woes with Jennifer Lopez.

Sources close to the former spouses told OK! Magazine that Garner is continuing to stay by Affleck’s side. “He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition,” the insiders said. “She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given.”

The sources further stated the key concern that Garner has with Affleck is his sobriety. “Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and to make sure Ben’s OK,” the insider noted. “She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way.”

Another source also stated that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying to work things out. However, they can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to their marriage.

“Jennifer is distraught,” the insider added. “She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”